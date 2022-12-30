City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets

EL PASO, Texas -- Officials with the city of El Paso say there has been a rise in complaints from residents near Sacred Heart Church. A city spokesperson says residents have complained of drug use, drug paraphernalia, harassment, intimidation, and littering.

The city adds that it is increasing its law enforcement presence in the area in an effort to protect residents and migrants.

When our crews arrived outside Sacred Heart Church Friday morning, we saw that added law enforcement presence. El Paso Police officers, State Troopers, El Paso Fire crews, and others had some of the streets blocked off.

The officers were keeping people out of the middle of the street and appeared to be maintaining order.