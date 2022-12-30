Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:44 PM

Gov. Abbott credits shipping containers with helping illegal immigration ‘plummet’

Canal 44

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Administration added shipping containers to the El Paso border to help battle illegal immigration.

Abbott tweeted Wednesday that the shipping containers are an addition to the installed razor wire and the Texas National Guard presence.

Abbott says the strategies have been causing illegal immigration at the point of installation to plummet.
The Texas Military Department issued a tweet saying the placement of the shipping containers will help prevent illegal crossings.

It adds that the Texas National Guard is continuing to secure the U.S.- Mexico border and are preventing illegal immigration and transnational criminal activity.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content