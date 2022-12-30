Gov. Abbott credits shipping containers with helping illegal immigration ‘plummet’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Administration added shipping containers to the El Paso border to help battle illegal immigration.

Abbott tweeted Wednesday that the shipping containers are an addition to the installed razor wire and the Texas National Guard presence.

Abbott says the strategies have been causing illegal immigration at the point of installation to plummet.

Abbott says the strategies have been causing illegal immigration at the point of installation to plummet.

The Texas Military Department issued a tweet saying the placement of the shipping containers will help prevent illegal crossings.

It adds that the Texas National Guard is continuing to secure the U.S.- Mexico border and are preventing illegal immigration and transnational criminal activity.