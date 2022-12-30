Hawks’ McMillan says he has no plans to retire midseason
By GEORGE HENRY
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he has no plans to retire in the middle of the season, brushing back a report citing unnamed sources. The Athletic reported Friday that McMillan is considering retirement before the season ends, but McMillan says that’s not true. The 58-year-old McMillan said he had no immediate reaction to the report. He is in the middle of his third season with the Hawks, who are 17-18 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. At the of the season, McMillan says he will do as he always does and evaluate whether he wants to continue coaching.