No. 11 UCLA rallies to top Washington State 67-66 on Palouse

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points, Adem Bona made the winning basket with 19 seconds left and No. 11 UCLA overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to beat Washington State 67-66 on Friday night. The Bruins (11-2, 3-0 Pac-12) won their ninth straight thanks to a terrific defensive effort in the final 10 minutes when the Cougars (5-9, 0-3) went cold shooting and allowed UCLA the chance to rally. DJ Rodman led Washington State with a season-high 19 points and had a good look at a winning 3-pointer in the final seconds, but it hit the rim. Mouhamed Gueye had 18 points and 18 rebounds.

