El Paso man arrested in double homicide

EL PASO, Texas– El Paso police confirm 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez was arrested in connection to two murders.

On Dec. 25, police said the Crimes Against Persons department were called to the 3700 block of Truman to investigate a murder after receiving a 911 call from a woman who reported she was being stabbed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 79-year-old Irma Ramirez with multiple stab wounds on her body.

She was rushed to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

On Dec. 26, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for a man named Gabriel Ramirez in connection with the murder.

Later that day, detectives were called to investigate a death at the 500 block of Gregory.

When investigators arrived, they found a man, identified as Gabriel Ramirez, bleeding profusely in a homeowner's front yard. He had suffered lacerations on his neck and wrists. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations discovered that Ramirez had stolen the victim's car from the scene of the murder on Dec. 25. Inside the car, they found 24-year-old Kathia Rosales deceased.

On Dec. 31, 2022, Ramirez was released from the hospital and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with Capital Murder.

His Bond is set at $1.5 million.