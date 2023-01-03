Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hygiene stations will be placed throughout the city after the Las Cruces city council's unanimous vote approving the measure.

The program aims to provide hygiene necessities to the homeless population.

The hygiene stations come as a part of a pilot program focusing on the public health and safety of Las Cruces residents.

"This is something I think that's really going to help provide the safety and well-being for those that are un-housed, but also our businesses that we hear regularly from; about people defecating urinating in or around their sidewalk their front doors. That sort of thing I think, will be very helpful," said Mayor Pro-tem Cassandra Gandara.

Hygiene stations will include portable toilet facilities as well as hand washing stations. Some of these hygiene stations will have showers and boxes to dispose of drug paraphernalia.

City Council says the stations will help to bring dignity to the city's homeless residents. No date was given for the starting use of the hygiene station or the expected cost.