Local organizations running near empty on supplies for migrants

EL PASO, Texas -- Church organizations like New Life Church, who continue to provide meals and clothing to migrants, say resources are running low.

Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso continues to be an area where many migrants seek shelter and food. While church groups and the salvation army continue efforts to provide necessities for the migrants many say their resources are dwindling.

"We feed the kids the women and the adult males," said Timothy Verea, Pastor of New Life Church.

Wednesday, Verea says the church helped to feed 600 migrants coffee, soup, and sandwiches.

"And that's not including people who come in and out every single day so we fed yesterday close to 1,000 people," said Verea.

But that could soon change.

Pastor Verea says they're at the bottom of their resources and want the city's help with sanitation and medical needs.

They also want the city to provide tents for the migrant during extreme weather.

The organization says they only have enough resources to continue their efforts until Monday.

"So we need the city to respond by then... So we can work together man up and provide the necessary resources for these people who are out here," said Verea.