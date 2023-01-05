Dan Arvizu reflects on his term as NMSU Chancellor in letter to community

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu wrote a letter to the NMSU Community to share his reflections and future plans as he closes his tenure.

Arvizu said he had no expectations of receiving another contract or extension. Last month the New Mexico Board of Regents authorized the search for a new chancellor.

Arvizu's 5-year contract ends in June of this year.

Arvizu said knowing his position as chancellor wouldn't last forever, he devoted his energy toward addressing tasks at hand with urgency.

"While no one anticipated a global pandemic, or some of the other issues we've encountered along the way, I 'm proud of all we've been able to accomplish together," said Arvizu.

Arvizu said his goal for the next six months is to ensure a smooth transition for the next NMSU leader and position the university on its best footing.

"I want to again extend my gratitude for the privilege of serving this institution for five wonderful years. This continues to be an outstanding university, and serving NMSU as chancellor has been my honor, " said Arvizu.