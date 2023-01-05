Henry scores 20 as New Orleans knocks off Lamar 81-55

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Omarion Henry scored 20 points as New Orleans beat Lamar 81-55 on Thursday night.

Henry added eight rebounds for the Privateers (4-9). Jamond Vincent scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Tyson Jackson recorded 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

Nate Calmese led the way for the Cardinals (4-11) with 25 points. Lamar also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams. In addition, Chris Pryor finished with 10 points and six assists. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Cardinals.

