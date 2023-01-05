Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
Published 9:42 PM

Henry scores 20 as New Orleans knocks off Lamar 81-55

KVIA

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Omarion Henry scored 20 points as New Orleans beat Lamar 81-55 on Thursday night.

Henry added eight rebounds for the Privateers (4-9). Jamond Vincent scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Tyson Jackson recorded 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

Nate Calmese led the way for the Cardinals (4-11) with 25 points. Lamar also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams. In addition, Chris Pryor finished with 10 points and six assists. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content