Sam Houston wins 75-68 against Tarleton State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Anthony Wrzeszcz scored 19 points as Sam Houston beat Tarleton State 75-68 on Saturday night.

Wrzeszcz was 6 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Bearkats (12-4, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference). Donte Powers scored 19 points, shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Cameron Huefner had 10 points.

Shamir Bogues led the way for the Texans (8-8, 2-2) with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Javontae Hopkins added 16 points and nine rebounds for Tarleton State.

Sam Houston next plays Thursday against Southern Utah on the road, and Tarleton State will host Chicago State on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

