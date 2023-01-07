Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
Published 3:41 PM

Williams scores 17, leads Louisiana Tech past UTEP 60-58

KVIA

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams’ 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UTEP 60-58 on Saturday.

Williams shot 6 for 16 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (10-6, ,3-2 Conference USA). Quandre Bullock added 12 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and also had five rebounds. Keaston Willis finished with 10 points.

The Miners (8-7, 1-3) were led in scoring by Otis Frazier III, who finished with 13 points, two steals and two blocks. Shamar Givance added 11 points and five assists and Mario McKinney Jr. had 10 points.

These two teams both play Wednesday. Louisiana Tech visits North Texas and UTEP hosts UTSA.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content