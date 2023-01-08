Biden inspects one of the busiest ports of entry on US-Mexico border in first visit to area as president
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Biden inspects one of the busiest ports of entry on US-Mexico border in first visit to area as president.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Biden inspects one of the busiest ports of entry on US-Mexico border in first visit to area as president.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.