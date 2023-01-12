Flights back to normal following Wednesday’s massive cancelations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has stated that all flights are back to normal Thursday morning after a day of delays and cancelations.

In a tweet sent out on Thursday at 8:54 a.m. Mountain Time, the FAA said, "FAA operations are back to normal, and we are seeing no unusual delays or cancellations this morning."

CNN is reporting that it was a corrupt file that interfered with the database for Notice to Air Missions or "NOTAMs" nationwide.

The issue led to all domestic flights being grounded Wednesday morning.