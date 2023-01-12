Flights back to normal following Wednesday’s massive cancelations
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has stated that all flights are back to normal Thursday morning after a day of delays and cancelations.
In a tweet sent out on Thursday at 8:54 a.m. Mountain Time, the FAA said, "FAA operations are back to normal, and we are seeing no unusual delays or cancellations this morning."
CNN is reporting that it was a corrupt file that interfered with the database for Notice to Air Missions or "NOTAMs" nationwide.
The issue led to all domestic flights being grounded Wednesday morning.
FAA operations are back to normal, and we are seeing no unusual delays or cancellations this morning.— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 12, 2023