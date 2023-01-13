EL PASO, Texas-- Walmart invites borderland residents to start down the path of getting and staying – healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day.

It will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings.

As well as affordable immunizations for COVID-19, flu, Tetanus, Hepatitis, HPV and more.

Additionally, there will be in-store giveaways and demos of nutrition, lifestyle and wellness products available at select stores.

To find a local wellness day near you visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub