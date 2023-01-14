Baylor leaves Oklahoma St. in the dark in 74-58 win

WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Baylor ended a three-game skid beating Oklahoma State 74-58 on Saturday.

The Bears have won 12 of their last 16 against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have lost three straight.

Baylor mostly had the Cowboys in the dark well before a 20-minute power failure at Farrell Center in the second half stopped play.

Baylor (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) built a 13-0 lead with help of a pair of 3-pointers from LJ Cryer and another from Jalen Bridges. Oklahoma State didn’t score until Avery Anderson III made a layup a little more than four-and-a-half minutes in.

The Cowboys (9-8, 1-4) turned it around and used a 13-1 run to reduce their deficit to 17-15 when reserve Caleb Asberry made a 3 with 10:24 left before intermission. But Baylor closed the half the way it started, outscored Oklahoma State 22-8 before intermission and led 39-23 at halftime.

Bridges and Flo Thamba each scored 12 and Adam Flagler 11 to reach double-digit scoring in 17 straight games for Baylor.

Asberry scored 14 points and Anderson 11 for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday. Baylor travels to Texas Tech on Tuesday.

___

