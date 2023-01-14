Two people seriously injured following a motorcycle crash on Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people riding a motorcycle were seriously injured Saturday afternoon following a serious crash on Transmountain.
According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
Officials said the crash involved a motorcycle. The two people who were on the motorcycle were rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.