Weaver propels UT Arlington past New Mexico State 66-55

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Chendall Weaver had 16 points in UT Arlington’s 66-55 victory against New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Weaver had seven rebounds for the Mavericks (6-13, 1-5 Western Athletic Conference). Shemar Wilson scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Brandon Walker scored 10 as the Mavericks ended a six-game losing streak.

Xavier Pinson had 12 points to lead the Aggies (7-11, 0-6), who have lost six straight. Kyle Feit scored 11 and Deshawndre Washington pitched in with eight points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. UT Arlington hosts UT Rio Grande Valley while New Mexico State visits Southern Utah.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

