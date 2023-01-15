Skip to Content
‘No city deserves this:’ NYC Mayor addresses migrant crisis in El Paso visit

Christopher Marquez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During New York City Mayor Eric Adams visit to El Paso Sunday, Adams and local officials called on the federal government to take action in addressing the ongoing migrant crisis.

"No city deserves this. El Paso does not deserve this," said Mayor Adams in a press conference Sunday, "This is a beautiful city. And what has happened over the last few months undermines this city."

"We don't deserve this. Migrants don't deserve this. And the people who live in the cities don't deserve this. We expect more from our national leaders to address this issue in a real way," said Adams.

