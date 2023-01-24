Skip to Content
Insulin price cap helping El Pasoans on Medicare part D

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- El Pasoans on Medicare part D will not have to pay more than $35 a month for their insulin, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Currently, only patients on Medicare part D are covered, but according to Health and Human Services Agency, starting in July, diabetes patients on Medicare part B will have access to the same savings.

According to the El Paso Center for Diabetes, 13.9% of people in the El Paso region have diabetes. That compares to 10.5% of people in the United States. This includes people with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

The local diabetes center added that the $35 cap is going to alleviate some of the burden,s especially for our seniors who are on a fixed income. They said many seniors wouldn't have to choose between paying rent or groceries over their life-saving insulin.

