School Districts and businesses operate on a delayed start Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The major borderland school districts and certain businesses are on a two-hour delay to start the day. Due to the inclement weather that was forecasted this morning.

Although we did not see the precipitation that was anticipated, the cold weather is certainly here. Here are things you will want in your vehicle for emergencies; blankets, gloves, water, snacks, flashlights, and a first aid kit.

If you do run into slick spots on the roadways increase your distance from other drivers and take turns carefully. Drivers are encouraged to avoid slamming their brakes.

Officials from both the Texas and New Mexico Departments of Transportation tell ABC7 their crews and equipment are prepared for any slick roads.