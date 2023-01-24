Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 4:23 AM
Published 4:36 AM

School Districts and businesses operate on a delayed start Tuesday morning

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The major borderland school districts and certain businesses are on a two-hour delay to start the day. Due to the inclement weather that was forecasted this morning.

Although we did not see the precipitation that was anticipated, the cold weather is certainly here. Here are things you will want in your vehicle for emergencies; blankets, gloves, water, snacks, flashlights, and a first aid kit.

If you do run into slick spots on the roadways increase your distance from other drivers and take turns carefully. Drivers are encouraged to avoid slamming their brakes.

Officials from both the Texas and New Mexico Departments of Transportation tell ABC7 their crews and equipment are prepared for any slick roads.

Article Topic Follows: News

Michael Courier

Multimedia Journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content