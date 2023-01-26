Skip to Content
West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties.

One of the newer businesses at the West Towne Marketplace include a Crumbl Cookie, which opened up their west side location in late 2022.

The branch's general manager, Trevor Yager, spoke about the excitement businesses have when a new restaurant opens up in the shopping center.

“I mean the more restaurants that come in, the more business that is for us and the more I’m like bring it on, bring it on, because they’re gonna eat, they’re gonna see cookies and they’re gonna have more room to go," said Yager.

The west side shopping center is not the only area of El Paso expanding its businesses, other growing areas include East El Paso and the Northeast.

