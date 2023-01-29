Bravos second half charge falls short, lose 2-1 to Chivas

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- (KVIA) A late push from FC Juarez in the second half wasn't enough to complete the comeback against Chivas de Guadalajara and fell for the second consecutive game.

Chivas goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez made two crucial saves in the final minutes to help Chivas get the 2-1 victory.

From the start of the match Chivas took the initiative of the the game and generating the better scoring opportunities.

Mid-way through the first half a cross into the penalty box was hit a Bravos defender in the arm and was called for a penalty kick after a review.

Victor Guzman scored the ensuing penalty to give Chivas the 1-0 lead.

The best chances for Juarez came off set pieces with a couple of headers going just wide of the goal.

Near the end of the half a cross into the box sailed over all of the Bravos defenders only for Carlos Cisneros to tap in the cross into the net to give Chivas a commanding 2-0 lead.

For the second half coach Hernan Cristante sent one of the newest signings Tomas Molina into the field, and immediately gave the team a boost in the attack.

He made his presence count early in the second half after a cross was deflected into the second post where Molina was wide open to redirect the ball into goal and score in his debut.

Bravos went on the offensive in the closing minutes of the game and in added time had two chances to tie the game, first Molina beat a teammate to cross and his header forced Jimenez to make a save and push the ball over the crossbar, and in the ensuing corner kick Molina once again won the ball in the air and headed the ball toward goal but once again Jimenez made the clutch save to preserve the win for Chivas.

FC Juarez now 1-3 in the season will travel to take on Mazatlan FC next week, before hosting Santos Laguna in their next home game.