One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a car crash in downtown El Paso, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Missouri Ave. The call for the crash came in at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to emergency preliminary reports, a car crashed into a parking structure.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where they later died.

Police have confirmed that special traffic investigators (STI) are on scene.

