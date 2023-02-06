El Paso city council to discuss renaming of Grandview Senior Center

EL PASO, Texas -- On Tuesday, City council is set to discuss the renaming of Grandview Senior Center in Central El Paso to Wayne Thornton Community Center at Grandview.

The agenda item proposes the center be named after Wayne Thornton a former employee of the Parks and Recreation Department.

Thornton worked for the department for 42 years until his retirement in 2020.

According to the agenda item, Thornton served as programming director at Lincoln Center and later as a marketing and special promotions director where he developed events that were for children, seniors and the El Paso community.

Many of the programs that he created still exist today, such as, Gus and Goldie Learn to Swim, Art in the Park, the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, and athletic competitions for El Paso youth.

City council will meet Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9 a.m.