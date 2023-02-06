El Paso residents notice more work done at a portion of Doniphan Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso drivers have noticed an increase in construction at the portion of Doniphan Dr. between Thorn Ave. and Artcraft Rd.

People have noticed improvements in the median of Doniphan, including some lights being installed.

On the Texas Department of Transportation's website, there's a Doniphan Drive corridor plan listed that you can check here. This corridor project goes between the Texas/News Mexico state line and Racetrack Drive in El Paso.

There is no confirmation from TxDOT if it's the same one El Paso drivers have noticed.

ABC-7 is working on getting more information about this project.