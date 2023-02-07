El Paso City Council to vote on various charter amendments for special May election

EL PASO, Texas -- On Tuesday, City Council members are expected to vote on several charter amendments that will ultimately go to voters in May.

There are various amendments, including the city establishing more flexible policies for hiring employees, a new climate department, and changing the reporting structure for the city's auditor.

The proposed charter amendments will also include changing the city's contribution to the police and fire pension fund to no less than 18% of the wages of the participants and remove the limit on the city's contribution.

ABC-7 will give you updates on Tuesday's decision on what El Pasoans will find in the ballot of May's special election.