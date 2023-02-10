Chapin teacher charged with transferring obscene material granted bond

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Chapin High School teacher accused of transferring obscene material to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl has been granted bond.

Orlando Solis was arrested Feb. 2. At his bond hearing Friday, Solis appeared in a blue jumpsuit with his hands cuffed to his waist, wearing a face covering.

The state argued Solis was a danger to the community due to him knowingly sending obscene material to someone he thought was a minor. The state also argued that he was a threat to the community due to him being a teacher to students the same age as the minor - who turned out to be an undercover agent.

The defense argued Solis had no prior criminal history, and the state was only speculating on what could or would happen, and that was not a basis to keep him locked up.

Judge Anne Berton granted a 50 thousand dollar bond. Solis can pay 10%, or five thousand, to be released.

As a condition of his release, Solis must report to pre-trail services, submit to drug testing, enter a halfway house, look for gainful employment, and not be around any children. He is also not allowed to teach or access any electronic materials or devices that connect to the internet at home and work.

Solis is not allowed to travel outside El Paso County and can only leave the halfway house for employment, education, medical, religious services, drug-rehabilitation services, or anything that pre-trial services allow.

Solis will also be electronically monitored. He will not be allowed to obtain or heavy any sexually explicit materials in the form of images, movies, or printed materials.

Solis was also barred from having contact with minors, including his children. During the proceedings, Solis became emotional upon hearing that, saying out loud, "my kids."

Solis removed his eyeglasses and wiped away his tears as he sniffled. His attorney patted him on the back to console him.

If Solis violates the conditions of his release, he would go back to court, pay the entire 50-thousand dollar bond, and whoever paid the five-thousand-dollar down payment would forfeit the money.

Judge Berton asked Solis if he understood the conditions, and he acknowledged he did, saying, "I don't don't want to go back."

Solis's mother, who was present for the hearing, waved to her son as he exited the courtroom.