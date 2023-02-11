Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:10 AM
Published 5:53 AM

ABC-7 First Alert: Calm cloudy weekend ahead; strong winds and rain chances to come

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Calm weather is expected for your Super Bowl Weekend Changes to come for the start of your work week.

Saturday we will see a high of 58. That high increase to 67 for your Sunday with rain chances at 20%.

We are under an ABC-7 first alert for strong wind gusts and an increased chance for rain at the start of your work week. A weather system moves in from the west Monday bringing those strong wind gusts and rain chances. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph during the week.

Temperatures drop back down mid-week nearing the 40's.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content