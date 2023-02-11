ABC-7 First Alert: Calm cloudy weekend ahead; strong winds and rain chances to come

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Calm weather is expected for your Super Bowl Weekend Changes to come for the start of your work week.

Saturday we will see a high of 58. That high increase to 67 for your Sunday with rain chances at 20%.

We are under an ABC-7 first alert for strong wind gusts and an increased chance for rain at the start of your work week. A weather system moves in from the west Monday bringing those strong wind gusts and rain chances. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph during the week.

Temperatures drop back down mid-week nearing the 40's.