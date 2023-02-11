Good Samaritans successfully rescue cat that was stranded on utility pole

Update: West El Paso residents were able to successfully bring down the feline down that had been stranded atop a utility pole for 5 days.

Viewer Verona Ogden provided ABC-7 with video showing concerned residents pushing a basket up the pole and the cat jumping in.

The cat was safely brought down to the ground.

El Paso Electric tells ABC-7 their crews deemed any rescue attempt to dangerous and shutting power for the area was not viable.

Animal Services and El Paso Electric crews were at 5200 block of Carousel in West El Paso Saturday morning looking at ways to safely rescue a cat stuck on an electric pole.

El Paso Animal Services were also working on a safe rescue, but there were unable to do so.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A cat has reportedly been stuck on top of a pole in west El Paso for days.

According to witnesses and residents in the area, the feline has been stranded on a utility pole near 5228 Carousel Dr. in west El Paso for four to five days.

A pair of witnesses told ABC-7 Friday that they have called authorities to rescue the cat and no one has done anything.

"I've called everybody, my mom helped me, we called the fire department, they said they can't come out here," said Verona Ogden, a nearby resident.

"I called 311, they said no, unless the cat is physically tangled up, which I feel like it wouldn't be alive if that were the case," she added.

Ogden also said she called El Paso Electric and Animal Control, but said neither have come to help.

ABC-7 reached out to Fire Department, Animal Control, and El Paso Electric, but have not gotten a response.

As of Friday night, the cat was still on top of the utility pole.