ABC-7 First Alert: Great weather for Super Bowl Sunday; strong winds and rain chances come Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for some weather changes to come at the start of your work week, including strong winds and increased rain chances.

Super Bowl Sunday will remain warm and breezy reaching a high of 67. There will be cloudy skies and a possibility of light sprinkles.

Winds come Monday reaching gusts of 35 MPH. Valentines day will see strong gusts as well at 35 MPH. Wednesday wind gusts increase to 40 MPH.