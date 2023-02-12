Two Fabens seniors make history as the first high school students to be a part of UTEP band

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Fabens Seniors made music history by becoming members of UTEP's Symphonic band while simultaneously attending high school.

"I've been playing saxophone since sixth grade," said Michael Dettman, Fabens high school senior.

"I've only been in band since seventh grade. I started playing trombone then," Julian Iglesias, Fabens high school senior.

"It's a great opportunity. It's definitely a little bit nerve-wracking. There's definitely a lot of pressure to not disappoint those that gave you the opportunity, but it's very exciting," said Iglesias.

Dettman and Iglesias earned their Associate degree from the Fabens high school's dual credit program.

"They had the opportunity to take some UTEP classes early and they're both very interested in taking music classes," said Miguel Soto, Fabens High School band director.

They signed up for the UTEP symphonic band unaware that they had to audition to earn a seat.

"We weren't told about that. We didn't know about the auditions so we just showed up the first day of the semester and everyone was surprised we were there," said Iglesias.

"We were late for the audition process because we were not informed about it. We had to talk to Doctor Houghtalen, who's the head of the symphonic band there, and we ended up playing in front of some of the faculty there. I guess we ended up playing well enough that they allowed us to join the band," said Dettman.

Both students were excited to make history but even more thrilled to continue their passion.

"Ever since I first started playing saxophone I realized that I had a lot of enjoyment playing music and listening to music, performing music, so I decided to keep doing it to further that passion that I have," said Dettman.

"I'm passionate in music and I hope to be a band director as well so that I may spread my passion for music and help other people discover theirs," said Iglesias.

Fabens band director Miguel Soto says he's proud of both Dettman and Iglesias and is confident the two will never miss an audition again.