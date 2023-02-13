Where NMSU athletics stands after serious assault allegations made by a university basketball player

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- NMSU athletics starts the week off reeling from a weekend whirlwind after an abrupt suspension, followed by serious allegations of hazing involving the repeated sexual assault of one of the team's players by three of his teammates.

As the community continues to ask questions, ABC-7 is reaching out to authorities to determine what the future of the program is and whether criminal charges can eventually be filed.

ABC-7 has been gathering information on this developing story throughout the weekend.

Timeline