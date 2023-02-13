Where NMSU athletics stands after serious assault allegations made by a university basketball player
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- NMSU athletics starts the week off reeling from a weekend whirlwind after an abrupt suspension, followed by serious allegations of hazing involving the repeated sexual assault of one of the team's players by three of his teammates.
As the community continues to ask questions, ABC-7 is reaching out to authorities to determine what the future of the program is and whether criminal charges can eventually be filed.
ABC-7 has been gathering information on this developing story throughout the weekend.
Timeline
- Friday at 6:40 p.m. NMSU basketball's game against California Baptist was cancelled.
- Friday at 6:45 p.m. a university spokesperson announced that the NMSU basketball program was being placed on indefinite suspension, and the coaching staff placed on paid leave. A source confirmed to ABC-7 that this was due to allegations of hazing filed in a report to New Mexico State University Police.
- Saturday at 1 p.m. the NMSU basketball team arrived back on campus and met with university officials. Within a few hours of this meeting, players Kent Olewiler and Shahar Lazar announced their intent to leave the program.
- Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ABC-7 obtained the police report that included allegations of repeated sexual assault by three players that occurred in front of other players on the team with no intervention.
- Sunday after the police report was released, NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the shutdown of the men's basketball program for the remainder of the season.