Police say 1 player was assaulted in NMSU basketball ‘hazing’ incident by 3 teammates in front of entire team on numerous occasions

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- According to a police report by NMSU Police, one member of the NMSU Men's Basketball team was 'hazed' in the NMSU Men's locker room at the Pan American Center by three members of the team for the past six months.

The police report states the victim, whose name was redacted from the report, says the most recent hazing occurred on Monday Feb. 6th in the locker room.

The victim told police that the three players, whose names were also redacted from the report, held him down with his face down, removed his clothing, exposed his buttocks and began to "slap his a**", that all according to the police report.

The victim also told police that the player touched his scrotum and said that this had been going on inside the locker room both at home and away games since July and August of 2022.

The victim told police that he felt he had no other choice, but to let this continue because he was outnumbered.

The victim told police that when he was sexually assaulted it usually happened in front of the entire team and no one intervened.

The police report states that there is another player who was potentially a victim of this type of assault.

The victim walked into the NMSU office Friday Feb. 10th and told police he does not want to pursue criminal charges at this time.

The three players accused face criminal offenses including one count of false imprisonment, two counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment

While the police report redacted the names of the three players accused, it does state they are all Black/African American.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.