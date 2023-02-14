Co-owner of L&J Cafe in central El Paso in need of kidney donation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The co-owner of a popular El Paso restaurant is in dire need of a kidney donation.

Frances Duran is the co-owner of L&J Cafe. Her daughter, Vanessa, announced on Facebook Friday that Duran is now in kidney failure after suffering from chronic kidney issues for "some time."

She says her mother now requires daily peritoneal dialysis.

"We are seeking a living kidney donor to prolong her quality of life," said Duran.

"My mom is the most compassionate and caring woman I know, and we know someone out there is a match for her," she added.

The family is seeking a kidney donation from a person with an O or B blood type.

Those interested in seeing if they're a compatible donor can visit www.UTCLivingDonor.com to check.