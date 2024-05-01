Skip to Content
El Paso

Hundreds of Luis Miguel fans turn out to star’s performance at the Don Haskins Center

By
May 1, 2024
Published 6:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hundreds of Luis Miguel fans began lining up outside the Don Haskins Center Wednesday, hours before the iconic singer's much-awaited concert.

Luis Miguel is performing in El Paso for two nights only at UTEP, May 1 and 2 at 8 p.m.

ABC-7 was the only local station granted access inside the concert Wednesday night. Watch the video above for a look into the performance.

For more information on where you can buy tickets for Thursday's show, click here.

Kerry Mannix

