Sunday ABC-7 Xtra-Cielo Vista Mall shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Saul Saenz talks to an FBI agent, District Attorney Bill Hicks and mental wellness expert Dr. Aisha Shariq about the shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall food court.

Many in the Borderland were shaken to the core after learning about another shooting on Cielo Vista grounds.

During a news conference the day after the shooting, El Paso Interim Police Chief Peter Pacillas informed the public the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups of men in their late teens to early 20s.

Video from inside the mall shows visitors and employees running for cover or trying to leave the mall.

Pascillas says someone from one of the groups pulled a handgun and opened fire at the other group.

One man died. Three were hospitalized, and two were in critical condition. Police say two men were taken into custody.

Sunday at 10:35 p.m., Saul asks how the investigation is ongoing, what people can do to help with tips, and what El Pasoans reliving the horrific events of the 2019 Walmart shooting can do to cope with this latest shooting.