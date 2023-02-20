Passengers on departing El Paso flight received airdrop message: ‘I have a bomb would like to share a photo’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A passenger on a flight leaving El Paso Friday airdropped a message reading "I have a bomb would like to share a photo" to other passengers on the aircraft, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

American Airlines flight #2051 was departing from El Paso International Airport to Chicago/O'Hare International Airport when the message was airdropped. The aircraft was taxied back to the gate.

According to the DPS spokesperson, an investigation revealed that a juvenile suspect, confessed to the airdrop. Evidence of the airdrop was later found in the subject's cell phone, which was seized as evidence.

A bomb squad searched the plane, passengers, and luggage and found no explosives. The threat was mitigated and deemed non-credible.

The juvenile is being prosecuted for False Alarm or Report, a State Jail Felony. The suspect was released to the El Paso County Juvenile Probation Department (JPD).