Gov. Abbott holds roundtable to discuss border security

WESLACO, Texas (KVIA) -- A roundtable on Texas's ongoing border security efforts was held by Governor Greg Abbott along with other state officials after last week border security was designated as an emergency item for this legislative session.

The discussion included expanding the state's strategies to secure the southern border, as well as the Biden Administration's lifting of Title 42.

The governor was joined by Senator Brian Birdwell, Representative Ryan Guillen, and Operation Lone Star officials.

"This past year, we saw this highest number of illegal immigrants ever who were apprehended coming across our border. Texas is stepping up. Texans, as well as our fellow Americans, are furious about the lawlessness caused by President Joe Biden's open border policies," said Governor Abbott, "It is because of this that I declared border security an emergency item this session to address this quickly and be more proactive. We're sending a message today: If you're coming toward the United States of America and thinking about making a border crossing in the State of Texas, you're picking the wrong state to try to enter into. We're going to do everything we can to keep you out of our border and out of our country."