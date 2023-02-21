NMSU public health professor says new legislation may help reduce gun violence among children

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two new studies co-authored by a public health professor at New Mexico State University say that gun violence-related deaths among preschool-aged kids is rising but also suggest that state laws may help reduce the deaths.

NMSU Public Health & Sciences Professor Jagdish Khubcahndani and University of Toledo Emeritus of Health Education and Public Health professor James H. Price collaborated on the studies, which are published in the Journal of Community Health.

The first study found firearms are a "substantial" cause of death for preschool children, ages which the study ranges from 0 to 5 years old.

It estimates 66% of all firearm-related deaths amongst children this age were homicides, and 30% were "unintentional." The remaining 4% are undetermined.

The second study then analyzed state child-access prevention laws, or CAP laws, which make it illegal for adults to store firearms in a manner where children can easily access them.

It found that states with weak or non-existent CAP laws had higher firearm-related death rates among children.

If you'd like to read the studies, you can view the Firearm Mortality Among Preschool Age Children study here and the Child Access Prevention Laws and Non-Hispanic Black Youth Firearm Mortality study here.