You can now apply to adopt the tattooed Juarez cat once owned by a cartel leader

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The cat found inside of CERESO 3 with a gang tattoo, that's gained worldwide fame, will be set up for adoption. And now anyone can apply to give the animal a loving home - but there are some key conditions to who can adopt it.

Juárez's department of ecology along with the city's communication department conducted a news conference on Tuesday at the Juárez city hall. Juarez officials gave details on how to adopt the Egyptian cat.

Juarez officials gave a call to all people interested in adopting the cat, it will be through an application. Since the cat was recovered, it has been treated at Juarez's Department of Animal Welfare for the Rescue and Adoption of Pets (RAMM).

Cesar Díaz, the director of the ecology department said there's heightened interest in adopting the cat. He said the cat needs protection from a family that can provide him with care and attention.

People who are interested in adopting the cat can apply at the WhatsApp application at the number +52 656-570-8120. Once the application is done, it has to be delivered to the department of social communication at the Juarez city hall from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cat is valued at more than $2,000, but the adoption is free of charge. City officials want the public to know the cat has special needs with specific medical needs. People selected to adopt this cat will sign a contract along with the application assuring that they will give the cat the attention it needs.

City employees and their direct family members will not be allowed to participate in the adoption.

In February, state public safety officials said members of the K9 group seized the cat with the marking "Made in Mexico" logo, which alludes to one of the criminal groups operating in the State of Chihuahua.