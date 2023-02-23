Gadsden Middle to continues with remote classes after roof damage to school

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- (KVIA) Gadsden Middle School will remain closed Friday and students will have remote classes.

This after a portion of the roof at the school was damaged by the strong wind gusts on Wednesday.

Gadsen ISD superintendent Patrick Dempsey said that no one was hurt and classes had already finished for the day.

"We have early released on Wednesday so that was a blessing on that that we didn't have any students by that time," Dempsey said.

Dempsey says that the damage on the roof was caused by a faulty piece.

The school is expecting tom completely remodel the affected building next year.

Students are expected to be back on campus on Monday.