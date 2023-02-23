Immigration roundtable held in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 2023 Global Border Summit took place in downtown El Paso, and included a roundtable discussion from Texas immigration experts.

Thursday's roundtable was moderated by The Borderplex Alliance's CEO Jon Barela.

The panelists were Chelsie Kramer, Texas State Organizer, American Immigration Council and Jenny Villatoro, Program Manager, George W. Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative.

The main focus was immigration's affect on the workforce. Panelist Chelsie Kramer discussed how difficult it can be for migrants to enter the country. Kramer spoke about her advocacy to make it easier for people to cross into the United States legally.

"One of the first things we ask people is what do you think about immigration, what are some of the myths you've been hearing? And people are like they're coming here to steal out jobs, why aren't these undocumented immigrants just getting in line? And so the first thing that we're having to do is say there's really not a pathway for most workers to come here, and if there is they're hoping to just win a lottery most of the time," said Kramer.

Both panelists responded to questions about the upcoming end of the CDC health order Title 42, which is set to expire in May. The consensus between the panel is that Title 42 should end, and are expecting new solutions from the federal government.