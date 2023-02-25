El Paso Senior Games celebrate 40th anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The annual event is held in the spring to promote health and physical activity for adult 50 and older.

The games started with the traditional lighting of the Senior Games torch Saturday morning.

The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department says this is the 40th year the games are held.

The games allow area adults the opportunity to compete as individuals or in teams in events like basketball, swimming or cycling.

It is also an opportunity for athletes to show their sportsmanship.