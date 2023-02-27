1 person seriously injured after rollover crash on Transmountain

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story indicated the crash happened south of Pebble Hills High School, which is inaccurate.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday afternoon following a rollover crash on Transmountain.

According to fire dispatch, two to three vehicles were involved. The call came in at 5:03 p.m.

