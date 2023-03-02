El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank receives $5,000 donation from Subaru El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is getting a boost to help those in need across the Borderland. The food bank announced they are receiving a five thousand dollar donation from Subaru El Paso.

A spokeswoman from the food bank says the funding will help to provide 35-thousand meals in addition to volunteering at the food bank regularly.

Sonya Saunders says support from corporate partners are critical along with investment in their services.

Saunders says they have a matching grant of up to 250 thousand dollars and every donation will be matched by an anonymous donor.