Europe’s Stellantis and China’s Leapmotor will sell electric cars in Europe from September

HONG KONG (AP) — European carmaker Stellantis says it will begin selling electric vehicles from its Chinese partner Leapmotor in nine European countries later this year. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavres said Tuesday that sales will begin in September in European countries including Belgium, France, Italy and Germany, and later in the year in South America, Middle East and Africa, India and the Asia Pacific, Tavares said. The two companies said they’re forming a joint venture to manufacture and sell Leapmotor’s electric vehicles outside of China. They did not say where the vehicles sold in Europe would be produced. Leapmotor CEO Zhu Jiangming said that geopolitical uncertainty may make it necessary for Chinese EV brands to manufacture globally.

