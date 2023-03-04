Tails are happily wagging at the Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Pet owners in northeast El Paso have a new spot to take their fur babies.

The Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park at 11270 McCombs St. welcomes families and their pets Saturday morning.

This is the first dog park in the northeast area.

During the grand opening park goers enjoyed several activities from yoga sessions to walking exercises provided by Live Active El Paso. Area agencies were also on hand to provide information on public health services and other programs for the entire family.

The park is names after Border Patrol Agent Joey Barraza and his K-9 partner Vino.

They were involved in a 2016 crash that killed Barraza while in the line of duty.

City council in 2018 approved naming the park in honor of Barraza, which was formerly known as Northeast Regional Park.

This project is part of the Quality of Life Bond approved by voters in 2012.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Grant provided funds to enhance the park, while the Capital Improvement Department installed benches, trash bins, pet waste stations and drinking fountains.

The park also has a soccer field that offer residents an option for staying fit while having fun.