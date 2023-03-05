After 13-4 loss to Pacific, NM State move to 0-10

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU are winless ten games into the season after a 13-4 loss to Pacific Sunday at Presley Askew Field.

In the series finale, the Tigers put up 13 runs from 21 hits, compare that to the Aggies 4 runs from 5 hits - the first of which didn't come until the 6th inning.

That hit came from Kevin Jimenez and saw the Aggies with two on. Edwin Martinez-Pagini followed suit with a hit of his own which allowed the Aggies to get their first run of the day and then Karl Koerper roped a two-run single back through middle.

Jimenez got the Aggies 4th run of the day with a home run to straight away center field.

At the plate, NM State showed signs of intense discipline with a season-high seven walks drawn on Sunday. Additionally, the Aggies struck out just five times in the series finale, the lowest of any game this season.



NM State's next contests will come on the road at Grand Canyon. The opening series of WAC play will kick off at 6:00 p.m. MT on Friday and can be streamed on ESPN+.