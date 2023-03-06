Skip to Content
Two overnight fires in Juarez cause concern

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Early Monday morning, two fires in separate locations raised concern for Juarez residents.

The first one happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Centeno and Tamaulipas streets.

The Juarez Fire Department responded to the "Colonia Aeropuerto," where a tire business caught fire. No injuries were reported.

The second one happened in the "Valle del Cedro" neighborhood at "Calle Sierra Moncayo."

According to El Diario de Juárez, a man inside the home died from smoke inhalation.

Some neighbors and Juarez residents in the area helped to battle the fire.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

