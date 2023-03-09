Growing distrust from migrants in Juarez after multiple confrontations with local authorities

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Migrants in downtown Juarez say they've had troubling run-ins with Juarez Municipal Police and the National Institute of Migration.

After Wednesday's raid turned hostile, migrants have described their stay as chaotic.

ABC-7 spoke with some migrants who said they don't like the force that police use when they conduct these raids. They allege local authorities have taken their money and in some cases, their cell phones.

Other migrants fear it will keep happening.

As ABC-7 reported last week, Juarez leaders who aid migrants partnered with Juarez Police to stop these conflicts.

This was after a brawl inside the migrant food pantry at the Juarez Cathedral. But now, a week later, a different type of conflict happened.

According to El Diario de Juárez, the head of the Municipal Public Safety Secretary, César Omar Muñoz Morales, said that these actions from migrants will not be permitted.

Migrants can be in the streets freely, but authorities will keep surveilling the downtown area.